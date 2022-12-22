UFO Gaming (UFO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $339,396.99

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and approximately $339,396.99 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

