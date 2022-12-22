Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $452.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $483.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

