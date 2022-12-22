Under Armour Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,968 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 7,028 call options.

Under Armour Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of UAA traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 76.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 882,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 144.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 245,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 7.7% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Under Armour by 2.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,981,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

