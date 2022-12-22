Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $4.03 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $41.77 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00031416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00394703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.32143813 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 587 active market(s) with $39,395,839.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.