United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) COO Buys $11,400.00 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) COO Christopher Griffith purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $15,767.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Insurance Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in United Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Insurance by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

