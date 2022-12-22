United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) COO Buys $11,400.00 in Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) COO Christopher Griffith purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $15,767.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
United Insurance Trading Up 13.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.71.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
