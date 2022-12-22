USDD Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market capitalization of $713.43 million and $25.60 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

