V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.06

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 91519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

V.F. Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

