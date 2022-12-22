Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

