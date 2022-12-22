Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $157,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
VEA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.
