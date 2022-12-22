Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $92,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

