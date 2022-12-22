Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Ellenbecker Investment Group’s 10th Largest Position

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

