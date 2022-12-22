Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 1.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $206.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

