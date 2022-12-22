Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Raised by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 6.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

VGT stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.38. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,700. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

