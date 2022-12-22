Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $176.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.