Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 766.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.90. 1,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,429. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day moving average is $188.42.

