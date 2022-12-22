Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.