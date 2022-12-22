Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $46,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayport LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

