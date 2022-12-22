Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

VNQ stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,976. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.