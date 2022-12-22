Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.
