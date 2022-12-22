Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $32,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayport LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.48.

