Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.