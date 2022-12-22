Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

