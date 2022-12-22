Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
VXRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Vaxart Price Performance
Vaxart stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $7.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxart (VXRT)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.