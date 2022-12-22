Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Price Performance

Vaxart stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vaxart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $532,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.