Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.86

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 28135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $247,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $72,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,163. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,476 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.