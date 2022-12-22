Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $57.31 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Velas has a total market cap of $57.31 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022059 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,391,020,718 coins and its circulating supply is 2,391,020,715 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

