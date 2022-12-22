Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 348 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.40. 48,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,135. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

