Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

