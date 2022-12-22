Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 7,795 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $172.53. 429,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,536,852. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.