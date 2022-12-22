Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.