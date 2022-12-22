Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.21. 8,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average of $236.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

