Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 9,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,660. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

