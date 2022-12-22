Veracity Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $481.26. 12,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.