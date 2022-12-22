Veracity Capital LLC Sells 255 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $164.28. 39,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

