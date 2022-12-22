Veracity Capital LLC Sells 274 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $2,934,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $133.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,626. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

