Veracity Capital LLC Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

LIN traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $325.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

