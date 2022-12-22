Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the quarter. Veracyte makes up approximately 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Veracyte worth $150,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Veracyte by 25.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 121.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Veracyte by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $4,127,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,659. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

