Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $43.49 million and $641,675.88 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,621.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00388804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00868383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00599549 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00267177 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,253,250 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.