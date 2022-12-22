Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $41.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

