Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,077 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $45,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $290.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

