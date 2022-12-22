Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $464.30

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 464.30 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.41). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 462 ($5.61), with a volume of 324,115 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.69) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Victoria Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £540.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,762.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 465.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.88.
About Victoria
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
