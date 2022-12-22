Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $464.30

Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 464.30 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.41). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 462 ($5.61), with a volume of 324,115 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.69) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of £540.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,762.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 465.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 442.88.

In related news, insider Brian Morgan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,875 ($13,210.64). In other news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,649.60 ($10,507.29). Also, insider Brian Morgan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £10,875 ($13,210.64). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,481 shares of company stock worth $2,390,966.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

