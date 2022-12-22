VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Stock Position Decreased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $37.01. 849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

