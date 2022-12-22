VIDT Datalink Price Down 11.9% This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $880,764.96 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

