VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $878.54 or 0.05225621 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00498555 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.25 or 0.29539605 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

