Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,330 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 540,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 64.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.8% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. 5,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,168. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

