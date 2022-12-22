Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $41.12 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Teleflex makes up about 3.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.44% of Teleflex worth $41,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $486,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 484.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

