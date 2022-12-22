Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $57.83 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 4.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Stryker stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.35. 10,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

