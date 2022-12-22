Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 4,518 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 227,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 91,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,868. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

