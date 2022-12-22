Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,745,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,016,000. ON makes up approximately 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of ON as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in ON by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in ON by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in ON by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

ON Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,812. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.