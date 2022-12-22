Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.42. 26,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.69. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

