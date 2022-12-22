Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.61. 14,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

